Report: Bayern Munich interested in Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

If you believe reports out of Italy, Bayern Munich has interest in Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Sport Bild captured the report from Gazzetta dello Sport, which will surely have some Bayern Munich fans laughing, some scratching their heads, and others confused.

Don’t kill the messenger, but here you go:

According the Italian “Gazzetta dello Sport”, FC Bayern wants to sign Paul Pogba (29) this summer and is said to have already made an offer for the French international (91 internationals) and world champion of 2018. According to the Italians, in addition to the offer from Bayern, Pogba should also have offers from his former club Juventus Turin (2012 to 2016) and Paris Saint-Germain. At Juve, Pogba is said to be at the top of the wish list.

The report goes on to say that Pogba, who is available on a free transfer this summer, is seeking a salary of €15 million per season.

So, Bayern Munich fans...would ya?

Poll Should Bayern Munich pursue Paul Pogba? Yes — A free transfer and a relatively manageable salary makes this a no-brainer.

Yes — Bayern Munich needs help in the midfield.

No — Bayern Munich does not need to spend that salary on another starting caliber midfielder.

No — This will not help. vote view results 0% Yes — A free transfer and a relatively manageable salary makes this a no-brainer. (0 votes)

0% Yes — Bayern Munich needs help in the midfield. (0 votes)

0% No — Bayern Munich does not need to spend that salary on another starting caliber midfielder. (0 votes)

0% No — This will not help. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

BFW Analysis

This...does not seem likely.

With Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka entrenched as starters, Marcel Sabitzer committed for another season, and a few other options available in house or via transfer for depth, it is hard to envision Bayern Munich adding another big salary in the midfield.