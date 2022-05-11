Julian Nagelsmann installs video wall at Bayern Munich’s training ground

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has installed a giant video wall on the training ground.

Bild and Sky reporters saw the video wall, which is admittedly pretty hard to miss, being used for the first time in training today. While there didn’t seem to be too much in-depth analysis going on just yet (remember, it’s just the first day), Nagelsmann still used it to demonstrate and analyze various play patterns and relay them to the players.

A couple of photos that captured the action showed that Nagelsmann was using a game against Hertha BSC as one of his examples. Some PowerPoint slides were also seen, detailing how the team should attack. So much for secret training methods, huh? The team then trained again before regrouping for another video session.

Julian Nagelsmann's new giant videowall being used in training for the first time today. Different folders, game sequences and slides like in a PowerPoint presentation could be seen



In future sessions, Nagelsmann will not only be able to analyze past games on the video wall, but also make quick changes and corrections during training sessions. According to Bild, high resolution cameras record the training sessions and relay them to the screen, where the coaches can make necessary adjustments right on the spot.

Nagelsmann’s video wall caused quite a sensation when he first introduced it during his days at Hoffenheim. It soon became a trademark example of his innovative methods, and he seems to have become accustomed to it, seeing as he decided to have it installed in Munich as well.

Will this be a great investment, or will it be yet another waste of money? Time will tell.