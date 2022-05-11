Sport Bild says there are already internal worries about Julian Nagelsmann’s relationship with Brazzo at Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport Bild, there are already internal worries that the relationship between manager Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic is becoming strained.

Per the report, the source of the alleged heat is with transfers — the same subject that drove Hansi Flick to walk away from the club.

Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) cited three specific transfers that Nagelsmann wanted — and put some effort into — that the club failed to acknowledge or act on quickly enough:

Nico Schlotterbeck: Nagelsmann placed a call to Schlotterbeck to convince him to move to Bayern Munich, but the club took too long to respond. Schlotterbeck subsequently signed a deal with Borussia Dortmund.

Denis Zakaria: Bayern Munich did not want to pay the pay €5 million fee that Juventus put forth for the former Gladbach midfielder.

Amine Adli: Similar to the situation with Schlotterbeck, Nagelsmann made a personal call to Adli, but the club took too long to get involved. Adli ended up with Bayer Leverkusen.

The end result of all of that has made Nagelsmann unhappy with how “defensive” the club is when pursuing transfers.

The issues however, do not simply lie with Nagelsmann being mad about the club’s slow reaction time to transfer requests. Sport Bild also said that club is wary about Nagelsmann’s preference for a back three system. Salihamidzic, of course would prefer a different formation.

FC Hollywood never sleeps.