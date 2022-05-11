Report: Paul Wanner disappointed with role since signing deal with Bayern Munich

One of the key points in hiring Julian Nagelsmann for Bayern Munich was the coach’s ability to work with young players.

When midfielder Paul Wanner burst on to the scene earlier this season, Bayern Munich became worried that it would be at risk of losing the youngster, so the club pushed to ink him to an extension — and did so on January 31st.

According to Bild, however, things have not gone well for Wanner since that point and the players has been left disappointed and confused by his role and the club’s plan for him:

On January 31, Paul Wanner (16) signed his new contract with FC Bayern – with the prospect of training and playing time with the pros. After the championship was clinched, Julian Nagelsmann (34) had given the talents hope for assignments. The coach said at the end of April: “I still see a chance for many young talents to get a little more playing time.” This did not happen because of the Mainz bankruptcy (1: 3), in which Wanner was not even there and the public pressure after the Ibiza trip. Also because of the discussion about the impending distortion of competition against Stuttgart (2: 2), the coach always had to bring his best eleven.

With only three first-team minutes under his belt since signing his deal, it is fair to ask what exactly is going on with the 16-year-old?

Is Wanner just a victim of being a young player on a team that was externally pressured into using a veteran lineup after officially clinching the Bundesliga title? Has Wanner’s form dropped? Or is Bayern Munich just simply playing it slow with a player who has been labeled as a prodigious talent?

Whatever the case, Wanner will certainly want to see more playing time in 2022/23.