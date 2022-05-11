Corentin Tolisso might want to stay at Bayern Munich, but would have to lower his salary demands

According to a report from Tz journalists Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke, Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso might actually prefer to stay with the club, but the Bavarians are balking at offering the player a contract extension due to his lengthy injury history.

Per Tz, Tolisso and his family are happy and comfortable in Bavaria, but Bayern Munich is very reluctant to commit another contract to Tolisso, especially when the player wants a high salary.

Therein lies the rub.

It would seem that Bayern Munich might be willing to entertain the notion of extending Tolisso’s contract if the Frenchman would make concessions with his salary. However, this particular contract probably represents Tolisso’s best chance to get a big contract for his career. With his talent, some club will take a gamble on paying Tolisso — and hoping he can stay relatively healthy.

It remains to be seen what other suitors officially emerge for Tolisso, but Liverpool FC, Inter Milan, Chelsea FC, Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Fenerbahce.