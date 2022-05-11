Report: Noussair Mazraoui set to earn €8 million per year at Bayern Munich

Noussair Mazroui looks set to join Bayern Munich. The latest update from Sport1’s Kerry Hau reports that Mazraoui will earn 8 million euros a year at Bayern Munich. This figure could reach upwards of 9 million with some reasonable bonuses. The deal looks as good as done, with only the player’s signature still missing.

The salary might look a little high, but it was probably necessary to ward off the advances of FC Barcelona, who were reportedly also in for the youngster. Bayern probably wanted to avoid a repeat of the Sergino Dest saga from a few years ago.

With Mazraoui joining next summer, this could mean a major shift on defense next season for the Bavarians. Will Stanisic leave? Will Pavard move to central defense? These are all questions that will be answered after the summer but it looks like a transformation in the defense is coming.

After another poor defensive season for Bayern, it looks like the investments are being made in the right spots. Still, with Niklas Sule departing, Bayern has more work to do if they want to solidify their backline.