Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich talks with Konrad Laimer are heating up; Marc Roca to FC Barcelona as Sergio Busquets replacement?; Manchester City confirms Erling Haaland move; Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger headed to Real Madrid; and MORE!

Yesterday, we learned that things are quite serious between Bayern Munich and Konrad Laimer.

To further back up that story, here is a little more context. Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann said that he wants a “pressing machine” and this has nothing to do with any wrinkled shorts in his closet.

Nagelsmann wants a ball-winning midfielder capable of creating enough chaos through pressing and tackling so that his team will win more balls in the midfield. The candidate that Nagelsmann really wants is Laimer:

Konrad Laimer is the 'pressing machine' Nagelsmann wants in his squad. The Austrian can imagine a move to FCB. It is said that the club is preparing an offer, but talks with Leipzig are not yet underway. Bayern will face competition from English clubs [@Plettigoal, @SkySportNews] pic.twitter.com/iBJZteVI31 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 9, 2022

Sport1, though, also detailed three other options that it thinks that Nagelsmann should look into should a pursuit of Laimer fall through:

You’ve probably heard of Boubacar Kamara. At 22, the boy is a real monster of mentality. One like Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund. With Olympique Marseille, he is likely to finish runners-up behind PSG in Ligue 1 this season. He has also gained international experience - even though he was only on the bench in the Europa League final defeat against Atlético Madrid as a 19-year-old. What Mr. Salihamidzic should be happy about: Kamara is free this summer. Isn’t that tempting? Another interesting Frenchman for me is Aurélien Tchouaméni. Okay, the pronunciation of the name is a bit tricky. But it’s all about the quality on the pitch, isn’t it? The 22-year-old is repeatedly compared to world champion Paul Pogba in France. He may not be as lithe and technically adept, but he is an interceptor par excellence. It is said that AS Monaco could consider selling Tchouaméni. There is one catch: Tchouaméni has a contract in Monaco until 2024, his market value is 40 million euros. That seems like a lot of money to me. Andrich, the terror of all opponents. That’s why I would like to recommend another player from the Bundesliga: Robert Andrich from Bayer Leverkusen! The 27-year-old doesn’t exactly have a CV that would make him interesting for a world-class club like Bayern. Hertha BSC, Dynamo Dresden, Wehen Wiesbaden, Heidenheim, Union Berlin - these are certainly not dazzling stations. And yet: The fact that Leverkusen qualified for the Champions League this season is also thanks to Andrich. Plowing and plodding, a certain toughness, being disgusting and throwing your opponents off - this is how Andrich describes his own virtues. Doesn’t that sound like exactly the player you’re looking for?

Do any of those names excite you Bayern Munich fans?

Anyway, back on Laimer, Manchester United has also been linked to the Austrian.

It is no secret that Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca is available this summer and FC Barcelona thinks it might be able to offer him a home — as the successor to Sergio Busquets:

Barcelona have identified Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca as the perfect replacement for an ageing Sergio Busquets. According to journalist Laia Tudel, Barcelona explored the opportunity in December itself, but the German champions are still proving out to be a tough nut to crack. Tudel, however, did mention that anything around €10-15 million would do the trick in the summer.

Another week is in the books and after Bayern Munich’s controversial trip to Ibiza, things didn’t really settle down.

An unfortunate loss to Mainz and the Ibiza fiasco were followed by a big contract extension, and a whole lot more — which resulted in a good discussion from Chuck and Jake on a number of topics.

Yup, two dudes doing a Weekend Warm-up podcast at the same time!

Here is what we have on tap:

A look at Thomas Müller’s contract extension, what it means for the club, and how Julian Nagelsmann could have tough decisions to make.

A discussion on Robert Lewandowski’s contract status and why it just makes sense for him to play at least one more year at Bayern Munich.

Thoughts on where Leroy Sane stands after two years and how he’s lived (or not lived) up to expectations.

Borussia Dortmund’s new acquisitions and why they could be building something good.

A look at the week in Europe as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City choked...again — and some admiration for the Europa League’s German contingent, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.

As we learned yesterday, Marcel Sabitzer wants to stay with Bayern Munich — even if the prospects for playing time at the club do not look good.

At all...not good at all. In fact, it is tough to envision how Sabitzer is going to break through barring a catastrophic injury or two.

Anyway, Arsenal FC and Fenerbahce were both linked to Sabitzer, but it appears the Austrian wants to stay with Julian Nagelsmann for at least another season:

Arsenal linked midfielder Marcel Sabitzer wants to stay at Bayern Munich despite being a bit-part player this season in Bavaria, in a blow to the Gunners’ hopes of signing him. The Austrian midfielder followed Julian Nagelsmann out of RB Leipzig last year and he was expected to be a key player in Bavaria under the new Bayern Munich manager. But the former Leipzig captain has been nothing short of a bit-part player at the club this season and it has led to speculation over his future. There are suggestions that he wants to leave with Arsenal and Fenerbahce are believed to be interested in signing the 28-year-old this summer. But according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Sabitzer is not keen on a move away from the German champions just yet.

It is curious, though, if Sabitzer will change his mind at all should both Konrad Laimer and Ryan Gravenberch arrive in Bavaria this summer.

Manchester City made its intention formally know by going “social media official” with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. Only minor details remain, but City seems to have finally gotten the juggernaut it needs at striker:

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2022

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the Ajax tandem of Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch are pretty much set to move to Bayern Munich:

Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui are both expected to join FC Bayern after verbal agreement reached one month ago with their agents, nothing has changed. It's matter of final details #FCBayern



Nagelsmann also wants Konrad Laimer and Bayern will try - not an easy one. pic.twitter.com/UcvdcGFK3u — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2022

Lyon defender Marcelo was dropped from the squad — allegedly — for flatulence:

Brazilian defender Marcelo was dropped from Lyon due to continuous farting and laughing in the dressing room, sources have told ESPN.https://t.co/LlsglsTl3I pic.twitter.com/NA2Jt0IlMa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 10, 2022

Related Didi Hamann says that Bayern Munich needs a new midfield

It’s a little late but we got one recorded! Bayern Munich have played their penultimate game of the season and the transfer rumors are in full swing. We have news about Serge Gnabry, Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, and the surprise news that Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is Brazzo’s dream target for this summer (yeah right). Plenty to talk about, so give it a listen!

In this episode, Samrin and INNN discuss:

A review of Bayern Munich’s draw to Stuttgart, because we couldn’t do one on Sunday because of scheduling conflicts.

Nagelsmann’s reluctance to use younger and fringe players since clinching the title.

Why fans should cut Tanguy Nianzou some slack.

How Niklas Sule leaving puts Bayern’s long term defensive planning into flux.

Switching gears to transfers — does the Sadio Mane rumor make any sense?

Why it would be better for Nagelsmann to not get any big expensive signings this summer.

Parallels between Kovac, Ancelotti, and Nagelsmann.

An unscheduled interruption — thanks Zoom!

INNN defends Nagelsmann for a second (very rare!).

One final announcement for our regular listeners.

Chelsea FC defender and Germany international Antonio Rüdiger looks set to join Real Madrid: