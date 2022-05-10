Bavarian Podcast Works S4E31: Bayern’s draw to Stuttgart, has Nagelsmann earned a squad refresh, Mane/Laimer/Gnabry transfer rumors, and more!

It’s a little late but we got one recorded! Bayern Munich have played their penultimate game of the season and the transfer rumors are in full swing. We have news about Serge Gnabry, Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, and the surprise news that Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is Brazzo’s dream target for this summer (yeah right). Plenty to talk about, so give it a listen!

In this episode, Samrin and INNN discuss:

A review of Bayern Munich’s draw to Stuttgart, because we couldn’t do one on Sunday because of scheduling conflicts.

Nagelsmann’s reluctance to use younger and fringe players since clinching the title.

Why fans should cut Tanguy Nianzou some slack.

How Niklas Sule leaving puts Bayern’s long term defensive planning into flux.

Switching gears to transfers — does the Sadio Mane rumor make any sense?

Why it would be better for Nagelsmann to not get any big expensive signings this summer.

Parallels between Kovac, Ancelotti, and Nagelsmann.

An unscheduled interruption — thanks Zoom!

INNN defends Nagelsmann for a second (very rare!).

One final announcement for our regular listeners.

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

