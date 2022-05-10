Report: Bayern Munich are moving quickly for Konrad Laimer

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, Bayern Munich are making moves in the way of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer. The Austrian’s contract expires next summer, meaning Leipzig could be motivated to sell Laimer this summer. Manchester United were reportedly interested, but so far only Bayern Munich have moved for him.

Update #Laimer: As reported in #TransferUpdate things getting more and more concrete. No negotiations with Leipzig so far but intensive talks with his management. An official offer could follow soon. Nagelsmann sees him as the perfect player for his future ideas. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 10, 2022

Hasan Salihamidžić met with Konrad Laimer’s agent Björn Bezemer over the weekend, and this meeting was linked to another of Bezemer’s clients: Liverpool attacking superstar Sadio Mané. However, now that we know Bayern have been in contact with Laimer’s management, this meeting makes much more sense to have happened on the topic of Laimer rather than Mané. It is important to note that while Laimer presents a backup option in the centre of the pitch, he is also very comfortable playing at right-back, a position the Bavarians have lacked depth in ever since the retirement of one Philipp Lahm.

As reported by Bild and captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia, Bayern are looking to intensively re-work the midfield area after Corentin Tolisso’s departure, with the Laimer and Ryan Gravenberch deals being independent of each other. This does put into question where Marcel Sabitzer fits into the picture, as Sabitzer’s agent stated just before this news came out that he would be staying at Bayern Munich. The board is considering selling him to avail funds to complete these transfers.

Bayern are currently working 'intensively' on signing Konrad Laimer. A deal for the Austrian is independent of the Gravenberch transfer. Bayern want both Laimer AND Gravenberch as competition for Kimmich and Goretzka next season [Bild] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 10, 2022

Bayern are reportedly ready to pay in the region of €18 million for Laimer, which makes sense considering his valuation, contract situation and the potential availability of funds if Marcel Sabitzer were to be sold for €15 million which is the current asking price.

Bayern plan to sign Konrad Laimer is now confirmed: opening bid ready for €18/20m, as reported two days ago. He’s a top target, Bayern want both him and Ryan Gravenberch. #FCBayern



Nagelsmann wants Laimer since last summer - talks with RB Leipzig won’t be easy. https://t.co/731HUU9b9B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2022

