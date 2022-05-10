Official: Borussia Dortmund continues re-tooling with Karim Adeyemi signing

The long rumored deal between Karim Adeyemi and Borussia Dortmund is now complete. The Red Bull Salzburg star will move to Borussia Dortmund this summer as part of the club’s re-tooling that will also see Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck join the club.

The Adeyemi move was also crucial now that Manchester City acknowledged that it is working on the final details of a deal with BVB star Erling Haaland:

He’s Karim Adeyemi - He’s Fast - He's Home ✍️ pic.twitter.com/4yHWi63CaO — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 10, 2022

Adeyemi has had a terrific season with Salzburg in tallying 23 goals and eight assists in 42 games across all competitions. It does not appear as if Borussia Dortmund is going to expect Adeyemi to shoulder the scoring load left by Haaland, either, as the young German is expected to be part of a multi-player attack. For comparison’s sake, some are expecting him to fill the void left by Jadon Sancho rather than Haaland.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the deal is worth €38 million, plus add-ons:

Official, confirmed. Karim Adeyemi joins Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg on a permanent deal for €38m plus add-ons. ⚫️⭐️ #BVB



Five years contract was signed two days ago. Deal now completed and announced by BVB. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/EM79kgRHgK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2022

Adeyemi sounded happy to be joining the Black and Yellows:

We got our guy, let's get to work pic.twitter.com/Y8rUo28eHS — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 10, 2022

At various points, Adeyemi was linked to Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Liverpool, FC Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain.