Agent for Marcel Sabitzer visits Bayern Munich; Austrian could leave this summer

One of the season’s big disappointments for Bayern Munich was how poorly former RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer integrated into the squad.

Sabitzer seemed to struggle with accepting a role as a back-up and never really got on track during his first season with Bayern Munich, despite his previous experience in playing for manager Julian Nagelsmann.

There have been recently been whispers that Sabitzer wanted to move on and today’s events will certainly add some fuel to that fire as the player’s agent, Roger Wittmann, was at Bayern Munich’s campus to hold talks with the club.

Sky Sport’s Torben Hoffmann captured video of Wittmann on Säbener Straße:

According to Bild, Wittmann’s visit was strictly to discuss Sabitzer’s future with the club. Per the report, Sabitzer is considering an exit from Bayern Munich after just one season. The Bavarians are said to be willing to sell the Austrian and would be seeking €15 million in return for the midfielder.

For now, Bild says that “everything” looks like Sabitzer will be leaving Bayern Munich this summer.

Arsenal FC and Fenerbahce have reportedly shown interest in Sabitzer.