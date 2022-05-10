Report: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, PSG, Atletico Madrid among teams interested in RB Leipzig’s Nordi Mukiele

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Bayern Munich is among the clubs interested in RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele. If the Bavarians are serious, however, they will likely have to compete with Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain:

After a cycle of 4 seasons in Leipzig and with a contract ending in 2023, Mukiele inevitably becomes a target of choice for the 2022 summer transfer window. Several clubs are very interested in the profile of the 24-year-old Frenchman. Among them is Manchester United. According to our information, the Mancunian club has been following him for several years now, and Ralf Rangnick, who will continue to play a strategic role in the club’s organization chart, knows him well. United’s interest could materialize with an offer this summer. But that’s not all. Paris Saint-Germain are also on the case.

As for Bayern Munich’s alleged pursuit, Mukiele does not necessarily fit the profile that the Bavarians are reportedly looking for — a vocal leader and organizer. Still, Bayern Munich could be kicking the tires on a player who is affordable and talented:

Already because he needs to recruit in defense in view of the difficulties encountered this season. Then because Leonardo, the sporting director, is looking for this type of profile, with a player capable of playing on the right to replace Hakimi and in the axis to cover the position of Marquinhos. Third club watching him closely, Atlético de Madrid. Sporting director Andrea Berta has been enjoying it for a long time but could be held back by the competition, which is rather tough on this issue. Especially since Bayern Munich, used to eyeing the best players of their rivals on the domestic scene, also has an eye on Mukiele...

Just given the other clubs bidding on Mukiele, it is tough to think Bayern Munich will be able to pull through on a pursuit like this — if the rumor is even true.