Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka admits some things will have to change for next season

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka had a moment to reflect on the season to date and admitted there is plenty of room for improvement.

“We know that not everything went perfectly this year. Nevertheless, I believe you have to keep reminding yourself to enjoy the moment today because it’s the reward for a whole year of hard work,” Goretzka told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “At the end of the day, mentality is a very important factor in quality analysis. We’ll have to change different things. You can have it easy and say it’s a mentality thing, but I don’t think we’re going to get anywhere with this analysis. There are many details that come together. In general, we’ve now reached a level in football where the little things matter and little things can also decide in which direction a game goes.”

Goretzka also said that while Bayern Munich won a 10th consecutive league title, the squad did not fully reach their potential.

“We just weren’t up to par here and there this year. For me also the season wasn’t perfect, but I think whenever I was on the pitch, I’ve given my best. Nevertheless, I want to achieve more next year, both personally and with the whole team,” Goretzka said.