Daily Schmankerl: Robert Lewandowski “indignant” over Bayern Munich offer; FC Barcelona still pining for Lewy; Erling Haaland closing in on deal with Manchester City; David Raum on the move?; Alphonso Davies recognized for effort; and MORE!

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly growing more and more unhappy with Bayern Munich’s reluctance to give him the contract that he thinks he deserves. Moreover, Lewandowski’s discontent over the most recent contract offer from the club reportedly has him wanting an exit more than ever:

Robert Lewandowski’s anger with Bayern Munich continues to grow. He has still not digested the disappointing contract offer made by the club to his agent, Pini Zahavi. He is not happy with the duration offered nor the salary on the table. He is more convinced than ever that his time in the Bundesliga has reached an end and it’s time to take on a new challenge at the top of the game at a time when he can leave a transfer fee for Bayern. That’s where Barcelona come into the picture. Zahavi is due to meet with Bayern in the coming days for more talks. Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and they have offered him a one-year extension, until 2024. They would study an additional second year. Lewandowski has said in public he feels in shape to compete at the top level for three more years, until he is 36. If there are differences over contract length, there are also differences over money. At the moment, he earns 15 million euros net per season plus bonuses of up to five million. The Poland international hoped the bonuses would be incorporated into his wages. However, alleging financial difficulties, Bayern were not initially willing to do that. Therefore, this week’s meeting will not start on a good footing. Bayern are convinced time is in their favour. They feel Lewandowski is in a rush to clarify his future and they don’t plan to change their posture save small details. As for the player, he has said his stance is not negotiable, too, and he does not feel loved within the club’s structure and wants to move to Barcelona. The Bundesliga finishes next week and no one wants this to drag on through the summer.

This report, of course, is from Spain, so the grains of salt you should be taking at this point should be the size of cinderblocks

FC Barcelona also still has interest in Robert Lewandowski, too, and seems poised to pounce should the Lewy-Bayern Munich relationship hit the skids:

Ahead of the next season, the striker role is one of the positions that Xavi wants to reinforce for Barcelona, preferably by bringing in a marquee signing who could revolutionize the attack single-handedly. Robert Lewandowski seems to be the one chosen for that role, and while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a great signing, he does not quite provide the satisfaction of a consistent goalscorer. While Bayern Munich officials have stated on several occasions that they are not willing to let of Lewandowski this summer, SPORT says that Barcelona are confident about snapping up the striker in the summer. The Pole’s contract with Bayern ends in 2023 and he is not, apparently, happy with the renewal offer presented to him. It is a puny one-year deal compared to the two-plus-one option he has on the table from Barcelona. As such, he is thinking about a new challenge, and thinks Barça will provide him with just the pedestal he needs.

There is plenty of time left in the transfer window, but at some point Barca will have to move on. I’m fairly certain that this is all part of Bayern Munich’s strategy with the Lewandowski negotiations.

The only club who could swoop in as a late suitor could be Chelsea FC when its new ownership group officially takes over. Even then, the Premier League club will likely have to move some other pieces around to make a pursuit of Lewandowski happen.

Another week is in the books and after Bayern Munich’s controversial trip to Ibiza, things didn’t really settle down.

An unfortunate loss to Mainz and the Ibiza fiasco were followed by a big contract extension, and a whole lot more — which resulted in a good discussion from Chuck and Jake on a number of topics.

Yup, two dudes doing a Weekend Warm-up podcast at the same time!

Here is what we have on tap:

A look at Thomas Müller’s contract extension, what it means for the club, and how Julian Nagelsmann could have tough decisions to make.

A discussion on Robert Lewandowski’s contract status and why it just makes sense for him to play at least one more year at Bayern Munich.

Thoughts on where Leroy Sane stands after two years and how he’s lived (or not lived) up to expectations.

Borussia Dortmund’s new acquisitions and why they could be building something good.

A look at the week in Europe as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City choked...again — and some admiration for the Europa League’s German contingent, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland looks like he is heading to Manchester City:

According to SPORT1 information, Manchester City informed BVB last week that the sheik club would draw the exit clause of 75 million euros for Erling Haaland. A contract ready to be signed has already been negotiated, and the mega deal is to be officially announced this week. It was important for Haaland himself to get clarity before matchday 34 so that he could say goodbye to the Dortmund fans in the home game against Hertha on Saturday. In the new season, the 21-year-old striker will be employed by City and coach Pep Guardiola - and will be paid handsomely.

By all accounts, it seems like this signing will be announced at any moment:

Erling Haaland's proposed move to Manchester City is now a 'done deal', with the switch from Borussia Dortmund likely to be announced this week.



The Norwegian striker has chosen the Premier League champions ahead of Real Madrid & others.#MCFC | #RMCF | #BVB



@David_Ornstein — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) May 9, 2022

City might finally be getting that piece of the puzzle that it has been missing and one that will leave Pep Guardiola with no other choice, but to win a Champions League title next season:

⚽️ Of the 187 players to have scored more than 15 league goals since January 2020, Erling Haaland has the best conversion rate (29.9%) in Europe's top 5 leagues



️ A deal to take him to Manchester City could be confirmed this week as per @David_Ornstein pic.twitter.com/TWxEmOdswq — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 9, 2022

The FC Bayern Frauen are now driving Audis are part of their sponsorship agreement:

DANKE @AudiOfficial! ❤️



Heute holen die #FCBayern Spielerinnen ihre neuen Autos im Audi Forum Ingolstadt ab! Die Freude darüber ist allen ins Gesicht geschrieben! #MiaSanMia #AudixFCB #Anzeige pic.twitter.com/Lczd8JaAwa — FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) May 9, 2022

Hoffenheim’s David Raum was one of the breakout stars of the Bundesliga season and his performance has drawn interest from Borussia Dortmund and some clubs in the Premier League:

At the beginning of this year, Raum prematurely extended his contract with Hoffenheim by a year until 2026. According to Sport Bild, however, an exit clause of 30 million euros should be anchored in his working paper. And there should already be some interested parties. From the Bundesliga, BVB in particular has kept an eye on the left-back. As reported by Sport Bild, the black and yellow room had already observed the U-21 European Championship. According to the report, however, a commitment should not be on Borussia’s agenda in the short term. Premier League clubs are also said to have the 24-year-old on their list.

Raum is another player that Bayern Munich would likely heavily pursue if it did not already have Alphonso Davies.

Speaking of Davies, the Bayern Munich star was honored for his work against VfB Stuttgart by WhoScored.com with a spot on the site’s Bundesliga Team of the Week: