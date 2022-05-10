Report: Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has frank talk with Marc Roca on future plans

According to Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich boss regrets not being able use midfielder Marc Roca more this season, but has cited the overall competition in the midfield as the reason why the Spaniard has yet to break through.

With Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso, Marcel Sabitzer, and Jamal Musiala among the players used in the central midfield at various points this season, Roca just was often the odd-man out.

Per the report, Nagelsmann spoke to Roca this week about his situation and acknowledged that Roca always puts forth his best effort in training and told Roca that he would have no problem if Roca wanted to stay another season. However, Nagelsmann also allegedly told Roca that he would not be against him leaving if the Spaniard had a better opportunity. Ultimately, Nagelsmann said the decision is up to Roca as the Bayern Munich brass no long have the 25-year-old in the club’s plans.

Roca, though, wants to be with a big club. AS Roma and Real Betis are among the clubs that have been linked to the Spaniard.