BFW Verbal Spat Club: Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann, Hertha Berlin’s Felix Magath trade barbs on Ibiza jaunt

When word broke that most of Bayern Munich’s team left for Ibiza after a bad loss to Mainz 05 on Saturday, it rubbed some people the wrong way — including Hertha Berlin coach Felix Magath, who previously coached the Bavarians in the mid-aughts.

“I only have the result from Mainz, that’s all I have. I don’t know how it came about, but it’s not pretty,” Magath told Sky (as captured by Abendzeitung). “The season just goes to the last matchday, for all teams. I don’t know why a team can then say, ‘Nah, we won’t play the season to the end, we’ll call it a day three weeks before.’ That doesn’t serve the Bundesliga, that doesn’t serve the competition.”

When alerted to Magath’s criticism, Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann fired back.

“That’s very clever of him. He won’t do it entirely unselfishly, I guess. But he should watch the game, then he can call me. I’m not talking about Hertha’s performance now, either,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Sport Bild).

FC Hollywood, indeed.