Report: Bayern Munich boys bolt for Ibiza after Mainz debacle

According to a report from Bild, there might have been a reason that Bayern Munich was a little distracted during its listless 3-1 loss to Mainz 05 on Saturday.

The Bavarians planned a getaway to Ibiza and most of the team left directly after the match to celebrate winning the league title last weekend against Borussia Dortmund. Per the report, only four players opted out of the Ibiza trip, including Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich.

This normally might not even incite much of a reaction from fans and the media because manager Julian Nagelsmann had already given the squad two days off. Some folks, however, are very unhappy — especially after both Nagelsmann and Joshua Kimmich were critical of the team’s lackluster effort on Saturday.

There will likely be two lines of thought from fans regarding this trip:

Who cares? It’s a long season and the boys deserve a break. Have some pride after getting shellacked, you can vacation after the season.

There will probably not be much of a reaction in between those two sentiments, but we added a couple anyway for the poll below.

Does it matter to you?