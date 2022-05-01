Report: Noussair Mazraoui slams Manchester United’s competitiveness in choosing Bayern Munich

Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui has not officially signed any deal with Bayern Munich yet, but he might have slammed Manchester United on his way to — allegedly — choosing the Bavarians over the Red Devils.

According to The Mirror’s Simon Mullock (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Manchester United made a last ditch effort to steal Mazraoui away from Bayern Munich, but was stiff-armed by the 24-year-old. In fact, Mullock says that Mazraoui did not feel like he could “realize his ambitions” with Manchester United.

What does that mean exactly? Well, per Mullock, Mazraoui felt like he would be more likely to compete for a title domestically — and in Europe — by choosing to play with the Bavarians rather than Manchester United.

There are, however, a couple things that could still potentially throw a wrench into what has largely been considered a done deal for Bayern Munich. First, Mazroaui’s old coach from Ajax, Erik ten Hag, was recently named Manchester United’s new manager. Second, Mazroaui’s agent, Mino Raiola, passed away on Saturday.

As always in football, nothing is ever complete until there is a signature in hand and an announcement to the media.