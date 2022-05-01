Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich says dismal effort vs. Mainz is “food for thought”

Fans, the media, and pundits were not the only ones annoyed with Bayern Munich’s lackluster showing against Mainz 05 on Saturday.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann said the team lacked “passion” as the Bavarians were dusted 3-1 by Die Nullfünfer in a match where the Bundesliga champions looked unmotivated and like they wanted to be anywhere, but where they actually were.

Joshua Kimmich, who was one of Bayern Munich’s better performers on the day (and even he would probably admits he was not great), thinks that his team’s poor effort should serve as a wake-up call.

”I think today’s performance should provide us with food for thought. That’s happened to us way too often this season and shouldn’t happen again. We have to analyze that so it doesn’t happen anymore, neither in the next two games nor next season,” Kimmich told Sky 9as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The good part is that there was at least some self-realization from the squad that its effort was abysmal.