Report: Agent Pini Zahavi wants Bayern Munich to let Robert Lewandowski leave at the end of the season

Transfer rumors surrounding Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski have been going on for several months now. The Poland international has been linked to various top European clubs recently – just the same old song and dance as every other year.

According to a recent report by RMC Sport (via GFFN), Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi is set to sit down with the Bayern’s front office to negotiate a deal that will allow the player to leave the club at the end of the season.

The officials at Bayern have commented several times in recent weeks that they will do all things possible to keep the 33-year-old in Munich. Although, the rumors of the striker wanting to leave the club is getting stronger each day. The apparent frustration of Lewandowski and his agent with the lack of talks from the front office has been discussed way too many times in the past few weeks that it no longer comes as a surprise.

Initiating communication with the player and Zahavi regarding the contract extension as soon as possible is extremely necessary. If the reports are to be trusted, the chances of an extension are getting more and more narrow each day.