Off the Crossbar: This Scottish guy’s hair has us shook

What is going on here? Help us.

By CSmith1919
Rangers FC v Borussia Dortmund Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images

I’m going to get this out of the way...I am too old to understand modern trends, fashion, or anything remotely stylish.

(#OldBastard)

I wear shorts and t-shirts 24x7x365, am probably too old to have the haircut I have, and in general would probably never be described as desirable. In fact, if you ask Ineednoname, he’ll tell you I’m bald for some reason, though, I still have a lot of hair (VICTORY!!!!!!!!!!!!)

So, I want to be clear...I’m not dogging this young fella.

Anyway, back to the point of this, what I am here to do is admit I have no idea what makes a good haircut and what doesn’t, but I would guess that this style ain’t it. Check out my guy’s haircut below.

This man is Rangers FC U-18 coach Cameron Campbell and he either goes to a blind barber or has friends who played a prank on him while he was blitzed. There is no in-between here. Hide your children before you view this hairdo:

Okay, now that you have flushed your eyes out with warm water, we can carry on.

Earlier this season, we had a fun exchange with Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth over a questionable haircut, while also having a lot of questions about Paul Wanner’s hairstyle. As for Campbell, though, we have questions...A LOT of them (from one bad hair guy to another).

Give us your best way to describe that haircut in the comments below (and yes, Tommy Adams should absolutely get this haircut).

