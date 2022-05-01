Off the Crossbar: This Scottish guy’s hair has us shook

I’m going to get this out of the way...I am too old to understand modern trends, fashion, or anything remotely stylish.

(#OldBastard)

I wear shorts and t-shirts 24x7x365, am probably too old to have the haircut I have, and in general would probably never be described as desirable. In fact, if you ask Ineednoname, he’ll tell you I’m bald for some reason, though, I still have a lot of hair (VICTORY!!!!!!!!!!!!)

So, I want to be clear...I’m not dogging this young fella.

Anyway, back to the point of this, what I am here to do is admit I have no idea what makes a good haircut and what doesn’t, but I would guess that this style ain’t it. Check out my guy’s haircut below.

This man is Rangers FC U-18 coach Cameron Campbell and he either goes to a blind barber or has friends who played a prank on him while he was blitzed. There is no in-between here. Hide your children before you view this hairdo:

"It's a great experience for them, because hopefully in the future they're going to experience this a lot more in their career."



Cameron Campbell spoke about the experience his Rangers side got from playing in tonight's Scottish Youth Cup Final at Hampden.#ScottishYouthCup pic.twitter.com/k6G52YBfFn — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) April 27, 2022

Okay, now that you have flushed your eyes out with warm water, we can carry on.

Earlier this season, we had a fun exchange with Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth over a questionable haircut, while also having a lot of questions about Paul Wanner’s hairstyle. As for Campbell, though, we have questions...A LOT of them (from one bad hair guy to another).

I deserve that trust I was nearly in tears when Barber said he was finished — Taylor Booth (@TBLaRoca23) July 28, 2021

Give us your best way to describe that haircut in the comments below (and yes, Tommy Adams should absolutely get this haircut).