Postgame reactions: Julian Nagelsmann gives his assessment of Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Augsburg

It took Bayern Munich more than 80 minutes to find a goal to break the 0-0 deadlock with local rivals, FC Augsburg. Julian Nagelsmann was asked for his assessment of the match, including the weak phases of Bayern’s game. Nagelsmann also fielded questions about the upcoming second leg match against Villareal and oddly enough, tomorrow’s top of the table clash in England.

When asked for his assessment of Bayern’s match, Nagelsmann answered by saying, “It is a good assessment. It was a game that was there to win. We had good substitutions. Sabi [Marcel Sabitzer] and King [Kingsley Coman] won the match for us with their liveliness. Especially Sabitzer had a very good game.”

Having given a positive response to the first question, Nagelsmann was asked what negatives he saw in the match from his side. “The first half — we can keep short — was not good. I think the first twenty minutes after the break were very good, then we had a dropoff, and then we did very well the last 10 minutes. We’re are also at the stage in the season where you don’t have to play well, but rather defend well.”

Although Bayern were busy in the Bundesliga today, Tuesday’s match against Villareal was on everybody’s mind. Nagelsmann was asked how much of an increase Bayern will need in their play ahead of the all-important second leg. “Percentage wise? Compared to today, probably about 60-70%. The Spaniards will be gambling, You have to feel that the Germans want to not only gamble, but also want to turn this around. If one team has international experience, it is Bayern Munich.”

The final question for Bayern’s trainer turned the attention to England’s top of the table clash between Liverpool and Manchester City. Of the match, Nagelsmann said, “First and foremost, my line of focus is set on Tuesday’s match. But I am also interested because it will be a good good game. I wish both excellent managers much success and a good game.”