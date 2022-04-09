Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka predicting a crazy scene for upcoming Villarreal match

Bayern Munich squeaked out a 1-0 victory over FC Augsburg and midfielder Leon Goretzka pout in a half-game shift in hopes of getting ready for the second leg of his squad’s Champions League tie against Villarreal on Tuesday.

While FC Augsburg fought extremely hard, Bayern Munich ultimately did just enough to capture three points. Goretzka felt as if the first half of the match was a battle for both sides.

”We didn’t play a good first half. There was a lack of intensity. It was an unpleasant opponent and we didn’t have the intensity in the first half to go for the second ball,” Goretzka said (as captured by Tz).

After the Augsburg games was discussed, thoughts immediately shifted to the upcoming Villarreal match.

“It’s not comparable, they’re two different games. On Tuesday, this place will be on fire here and we will show a game that is Bayern-like,” Goretzka said. “Every year it comes down to this phase, but this is exactly the phase that the fans want to see. We’re looking forward to it.”