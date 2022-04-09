Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 1:0 win against FC Augsburg

Jersey swap: Niklas Dorsch

The former Bayern Munich player was undoubtedly the best FC Augsburg player today. He was very active in central midfield and was a constant nuisance for Bayern’s attacks. He stopped many of the home team’s attempts and made some vital clearances. Dorsch was crucial for Augsburg’s defense, as he made a couple of significant tackles in the box, and in the last moments of the match, he cleared the ball off the goal line. It would have been an easy goal for Jamal Musiala, but Dorsch stopped Lewandowski’s pass.

Der Kaiser: Dayot Upamecano

Yet another impressive performance from the Frenchman today. Upamecano was the central figure for Bayern’s defense today and was reliable again. Upamecano seems to have managed to minimize his errors lately and is becoming more and more comfortable playing for the Bavarians. It seems that he is finally getting into the desired form! He had a couple of well-timed interceptions when Augsburg attacked Bayern’s goal and generally was strong in both ground and aerial duels. Hopefully, Dayot will continue with his good performances, especially on Tuesday, when the Bavarians will face Villarreal.

Fußballgott: Nobody

Besides Joshua Kimmich, Bayern’s midfield was sluggish today. The link-up between midfield and the attack was poor, and therefore, Bayern struggled to create good quality chances. Thomas Muller was not at his best today he was probably just tired. Muller didn’t press the opposition’s backline and lacked aggression and intensity. Leon Goretzka is still finding his form after he was sidelined for some time, and it’s reasonable that he needs time to get back to his best. Marcel Sabitzer was good when he came on — he had a couple of good passes and important interceptions. Julian Nagelsmann needs to figure something out for the midfield if he wants his team to progress to the Champions League semifinals.

Der Bomber: Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski had two consecutive games without a goal, which is very rare for him. He was pretty closed down today and had to fight hard to find some space for himself. But generally, he wasn’t a big threat to Augsburg’s goal. He had to track back a lot and was oftentimes in central midfield. It seems that Augsburg’s coach had a clear tactic on how to stop the Pole. In the end, he managed to score from a penalty. His goal was also interesting, as he changed his usual penalty-taking technique. Lewandowski has a unique way of taking penalties — he has a slow run and looks in which direction the goalkeeper is making his jump. Today, he just went for power, which is very interesting.

Meister of the Match: Joshua Kimmich

The best player on the pitch! His impact on Bayern’s play is immense, as he creates many chances for his teammates. Today he had a couple of great passes, and his teammates should have reacted better on many of those occasions. One of his best passes was when he gave the ball to Lewandowski, but Augsburg’s goalkeeper made the run and caught the ball. Kimmich also hit the bar late in the match and had one other great shot, which Rafał Gikiewicz saved. His passing was very impressive today, as he had 91% of accurate passes. He also had a couple of good tackles and a handful of won duels. Overall, a great match from Kimmich, but in the future, he needs more support from the rest of the midfield.