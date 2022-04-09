Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 1 -0 Augsburg (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich limped to a 1-0 win in a closely fought derby against Augsburg. Bayern earned a late penalty courtesy of a handball by Reece Oxford. The referee almost immediately pointed to the spot and Robert Lewandowski converted with a powerful penalty. In this podcast, we take a look at the following:
- That first half
- Joshua Kimmich’s performance
- Julian Nagelsmann’s substitutions
- More praise for Jamal Musiala
- No goals from open play in 180 minutes
- The ongoing issues impacting the backline
- The wingers, particularly Serge Gnabry
- Reece Oxford things
- Giving Augsburg credit where it’s due
- Augsburg’s notable performances
- The problems pervading Bayern currently
- Quick thoughts back to Freiburg and ahead to Villarreal
As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!
