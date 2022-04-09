Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 1 -0 Augsburg (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich limped to a 1-0 win in a closely fought derby against Augsburg. Bayern earned a late penalty courtesy of a handball by Reece Oxford. The referee almost immediately pointed to the spot and Robert Lewandowski converted with a powerful penalty. In this podcast, we take a look at the following:

That first half

Joshua Kimmich’s performance

Julian Nagelsmann’s substitutions

More praise for Jamal Musiala

No goals from open play in 180 minutes

The ongoing issues impacting the backline

The wingers, particularly Serge Gnabry

Reece Oxford things

Giving Augsburg credit where it’s due

Augsburg’s notable performances

The problems pervading Bayern currently

Quick thoughts back to Freiburg and ahead to Villarreal

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

