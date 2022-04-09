Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

The Bavarian derby couldn’t come at a worse time. Bayern Munich need to rest players ahead of the game against Villarreal, but FC Augsburg have already beaten them once this season and a loss now would put a severe dent in the team’s confidence.

We know that certain players will definitely not be playing, and some younger talents like Omar Richards and Tanguy Nianzou could get a chance to impress in this match. It’ll be a tough balancing act for Nagelsmann as he juggles between resting key players and putting out a strong XI against Marcus Weinzierl’s side. At the very least, he’ll have a full crowd of 75,000 at the Allianz Arena to help him.

