Franck Ribery can see himself in Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman and Juventus’ Federico Chiesa

Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery is winding down his career in Italy and recently took some time to reflect on his past and the state of the game.

Specifically, Ribery talked through that players most remind him of himself.

“Not one with the same characteristics. I must admit that I see something in Kingsley Coman and Federico Chiesa, who have both played with me,” Ribery told Tuttosport (as captured by Football Italia). “In Florence, I immediately noticed that Chiesa had something different from the others. He was always going at full speed like I used to do when I was young. You learn how to manage yourself with time, but it’s a natural path. Chiesa has had a great impact at Juventus and he dragged Italy to win Euro 2020. Too bad for his knee injury this season.”

In addition, Ribery said that his former teammate with Fiorentina, Dusan Vlahovic, could be the next Robert Lewandowski.

“In terms of strength and mentality, they are similar. Dusan is a hard worker and never wants to lose. He’d be upset even when he doesn’t win in training. It’s not a detail, it’s the spirit of winners,” Ribery said. “Dusan is young and has great means. He must get used to the pressure coming from a club like Juventus. Top clubs want to win every game.”