Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann examines Villarreal loss, has faith ahead of return leg

If there is anyone who has probably had Bayern Munich’s midweek Champions League loss to Villarreal eating away at him, it is Julian Nagelsmann.

The 34-year-old manager has had some time to talk to the squad, evaluate the performance, and to start formulating plans for Tuesday’s return leg.

“We had discussions after the game (Villarreal). Of course we all were disappointed because we had imagined things differently. We watched some scenes with the team today and discussed what we can do better on Tuesday,” Nagelsmann said at his weekly press conference (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We will continue to believe in our philosophy. No one showed their peak performance on Wednesday, that’s for sure. It’s up to us to fix that on Tuesday. We have six days to make everything better again.”

One of the strategies that Nagelsmann deployed against Villarreal was to put Leroy Sane on the bench and feature Serge Gnabry on the left-wing and Kingsley Coman on the right-wing of a 4-2-3-1 formation. Nagelsmann might do things differently next time around — even if he feels there was sound logic behind the decision.

“I spoke to a few players. The fact that Kingsley Coman played on the right had a tactical idea behind it. He may have lacked the rhythm there because he prefers to play on the left. But that’s not why we lost the game. No one performed to their best level,” said Nagelsmann. “Because we have a home game, because hopefully we will have a lot of support and because we have a lot of potential to do things better. Villarreal did a lot of things very well in the first leg and we didn’t do a lot well.”