Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich interested in Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij?; FC Barcelona’s offer to Robert Lewandowski; Antonio Rüdiger wants longer Chelsea stay; The latest on Nico Schlotterbeck; Suitors for Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard; and MORE!

The latest rumors state that Bayern Munich will not be adding a center-back, but at least one story has the Bavarians linked to Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij:

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly face competition from Bayern Munich in their pursuit of Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij. According to Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur will be rivalled by German champions Bayern Munich in the race to sign Inter Milan and Netherlands centre-back Stefan de Vrij in the summer transfer window. De Vrij has been with Inter Milan since 2018 when he signed from fellow Serie A side Lazio on a free transfer. The Dutchman has been a rock at the back for the Nerazzurri since arriving. He has racked up 155 appearances in which he has eight goals and six assists. He played a vital role in Inter Milan’s Serie A triumph last season and has been crucial to the defence of their title in the ongoing campaign.

Our own CCyler actually identified De Vrij as a possibility for Bayern Munich a few weeks ago, long before these rumbling started (just more proof that Brazzo reads BFW).

FC Barcelona’s offer to Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is not all that impressive just yet:

Barcelona have reportedly had meetings with the striker’s agent, Pini Zahavi to discuss the contractual details for the Poland captain. It has been claimed that Lewandowski wanted a three-year contract to sign for Barça. And, as per a fresh update from El Chiringuito’s Jose Alvarez, it seems like Barcelona are willing to meet the ace goalscorer’s demands with regard to the length of the contract. The journalist states that Barcelona are ready to hand Lewandowski a three-year contract worth a net salary of €8 million, with bonuses.

According to Sport (as captured by The Hard Tackle), Barca willing to offer Sergino Dest as part of a package to Bayern Munich in hopes of reducing transfer fees, but the Bavarians’ likely acquisition of Noussair Mazraoui likely killed off any advantage that would being to the Catalans:

According to SPORT, Barcelona are prepared to use Sergino Dest as a makeweight in their bid to sign Robert Lewandowski from German champions Bayern Munich this summer. Lewandowski is entering the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich and seems headed for an exit in the upcoming transfer window. The 33-year-old is understood to be on one final big move of his career, and Barcelona have presented themselves as a potential destination for the striker.

The week was sort of normal until Wednesday initiated a run of craziness.

Bayern Munich’s loss to Villarreal in the Champions League, followed the transfer craziness involving Robert Lewandowski and the Ajax duo of Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch really threw the latter part of the week for a loop.

We hit on all of that and more, so check out what we have on tap:

Where Bayern Munich went wrong against Villarreal and how things could get better on Tuesday.

The potential acquisitions of Mazraoui and Gravenberch and why I don’t get one of the moves.

Serge Gnabry’s negotiations and who has interest in the Germany international.

The phenom who just won’t commit to Julian Nagelsmann.

A couple of other items just for good measure.

Chelsea FC’s Antonio Rüdiger wants to extend his stay in London, despite interest from FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain:

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard is likely to be part of the mass exodus that might be happening from the club this summer. Newcastle and Chelsea FC are among the clubs that might be interested:

Newcastle and Chelsea are interested in signing Eden Hazard with Real Madrid prepared to let the forward leave on loan this summer, reports the Metro. Hazard moved to the Bernabeu in 2019 but his three years in Madrid have been plagued with injury. He has made just 65 appearances and scored six goals. The Belgium international was recently ruled out of action for most of the remainder of the season after requiring surgery on his ankle.

Bayern Munich will be looking to shake off its Champions League loss to Villarreal during its Bundesliga match against FC Augsburg this weekend.

Die Fuggerstädter will not be a pushover, but Bayern Munich will be looking to get back on track and get things figured out. Here is what we have on tap for the episode:

A look at where each team is in the standings and why Bayern Munich should be taking this match seriously despite its relatively big lead in the table.

A look at two players to watch for FC Augsburg: Ricardo Pepi and Niklas Dorsch. Pepi is trying to establish himself after a winter transfer from MLS, while Dorsch is the Bayern Munich Academy’s Prodigal Son, who needed to leave to give his career a jolt — and has done just that.

An internal debate on “Rest vs. Rust” for Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann as he tries to select a starting XI. We gave our best guess as well.

A prediction on the match.

Two fo the Bundesliga’s top, young defenders are SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck and RB Leipzig’s Joscki Gvardiol. Both players have been rumored to be on the move this summer, but it appears that only Schlotterbeck seems likey to transfer away from his current club: