Opposing managers react to SC Freiburg’s failed appeal against Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann was relieved to see that SC Freiburg’s appeal of last week’s controversial Bayern win over SC Freiburg ultimately failed.

While the appeal was surely a minor annoyance, Nagelsmann wanted to make it clear that he held nothing against SC Freiburg for doing its due diligence.

“I’m happy that we’ll keep the points. I want to emphasize that I am in no way disappointed with Christian Streich or Jochen Saier. I was just expressing my opinion. Christian Streich is outstanding as a person and as a coach,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Streich was irritated that his club is being criticized for just following the rules and lodging the appeal.

“Two parties (Bayern and the referee) made a mistake, not a minor mistake. Everybody makes mistakes. I make them too. But afterwards, the third party (Freiburg) is the one being criticized by certain people, sometimes by those who made the mistakes. That’s absurd,” said Streich (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The only way we had to go was to lodge an appeal, because it was sort of thrown at us due to this legal uncertainty.”