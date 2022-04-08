Could Bayern Munich lose Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller or Manuel Neuer?

Yes, you read that right.

Bayern Munich may not be able to extend the contracts of its big three of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer — at least according to former defender Thomas Helmer. Helmer claims to have “heard” losing at least one of the all-star trio is a possibility (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia below):

Former Bayern defender Thomas Helmer reveals that the club will not extend the contracts of all 3 captains (Neuer, Müller, Lewandowski): "I heard something about that. Bayern will not extend with all (three players) because it's simply no longer financially feasible" [@SPORT1] pic.twitter.com/OhNWe965wg — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 7, 2022

Helmer alleges that extending all three, who are all reported to be in Bayern’s top wage bracket of €20 million per season, is impossible in Bayern’s current corona induced financial climate.

If this news is indeed true, it would represent a very worrying sign for Bayern and its fans — an inability to retain its best players and offer competitive wages in the future. Moreover, with reported contract negotiations for Serge Gnabry underway, and bumper renewals for Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman in recent times, it is a wonder how Bayern could afford to keep all of its best players. These players are not Alvaro Odriozola or Bouna Sarr, but Bayern’s top and most respected players, who are often regarded among the best in world.

All three players have been indispensable for Bayern for over seven years.. Any one of them departing would be at best upsetting and at worst, catastrophic for the team’s play.

Please let it not be the case!