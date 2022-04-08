Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Lineups, team news, prepping for Villarreal 2.0, and more!

After the debacle in Spain during midweek, Bayern Munich have to navigate a visit from Bavarian neighbors Augsburg before the rematch at the Allianz Arena. Julian Nagelsmann will know that his tactics have come under fire following the loss to Villarreal, so he has to work hard to win back some faith over the next two games.

Team news

Three players are confirmed out for this game — Bouna Sarr, Kingsley Coman, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Meanwhile, Nagelsmann confirmed that Alphonso Davies will get a break, while AZ reports that Thomas Muller, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, and Kingsley Coman could get a rest. However according to Bild, Coman and Lucas Hernandez missed training and will probably be rested tomorrow, meaning Upamecano could still feature.

So what will the lineup look like? Without a backup available, Robert Lewandowski will have to start up top, without his usual partner-in-crime Thomas Muller. Both players were rendered invisible during the 1st leg in Spain, so hopefully Augsburg don’t watch too many Champions League games or they’ll use that as a blueprint.

Jamal Musiala is the most likely candidate to take Muller’s place in the attacking midfield spot, flanked by Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry on the left and right respectively. In midfield, Nagelsmann confirmed that Leon Goretzka would start, so expect him to pair with Joshua Kimmich.

In defense, things are set to get slightly interesting. Omar Richards could get another run out with both Davies and Hernandez being rested. The young Englishman looked good in his previous outing against Bayer Leverkusen, so there shouldn’t be any issues slotting in for his more experienced peers.

Niklas Sule is confirmed to be starting, but where will he play? Nagelsmann hinted that some players would be played to “gain rhythm” for the Villarreal 2nd leg game, so maybe Sule will be deployed as an offense right-back in place of Pavard. That would certainly help Bayern overturn the deficit when Villarreal visit, but Sule needs practice. Will Augsburg be the guinea pig?

Meanwhile, that leaves one slot open in central defense. Even though Dayot Upamecano could use a little rest, he probably will have to pair with Tanguy Nianzou in the middle, like they’ve done for the past few games. Manuel Neuer, as always, will be in goal.

Here’s what the lineup could look like:

Other options:

Josip Stanisic could be used as an offensive right-back if Niklas Sule starts at center-back.

Thomas Muller could start and get replaced by Jamal Musiala around the 60th minute.

Looking for a more in-depth preview of the game? Why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!