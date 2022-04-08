Update: SC Freiburg accepts decision as appeal against Bayern Munich is rejected

Update: 7:45AM EST

SC Freiburg has accepted the decision from the DFB:

#SCF accepts the judgment of the DFB sports court.

The DFB sports court has ruled in favor of Bayern Munich in regards to the appeal lodged by SC Freiburg a few days ago. As of now, Bayern’s 4-1 win stands.

During said win, Bayern briefly had 12 players on the pitch following a substitution mix-up. Freiburg had lodged an appeal that could possibly have turned the game’s result on its head.

The judgment was based on the fact that all Bayern players were eligible to play, despite the faulty substitution. This went against the rule that “when an ineligible player plays, the result is a 2-0 awarded win to the other team.” We can assume that by “ineligible,” it means players who are either suspended or not registered.

According to the court’s verdict, the blame did not lie with Bayern, but rather went to referee Christian Dingert and his team. The court said that the fourth official should have waited until the substituted players had clearly left the field before letting the new players in. “They didn’t meet their inspection requirements regarding the number of players,” said judge Stephan Oberholz.

Freiburg have one day to decide whether to object to the verdict of the court. It remains to be seen what actions they will take.