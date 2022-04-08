 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noussair Mazraoui signing would complete plan to move Benjamin Pavard to center-back at Bayern Munich

Benjamin Pavard will likely get his wish to move inside.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Villarreal CF v Bayern München Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich will implement the much talked about plan to shift Benjamin Pavard to center-back when the signing of Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui goes official.

Falk also indicated that manager Julian Nagelsmann would like to sign another center-back, but the club informed him that it had limited ability to fulfill everything on the coach’s wish list.

Whether Nagelsmann uses a back-three or a back-four next season, the signing of Mazraoui effectively killed two birds with one stone for Bayern Munich’s squad planners. Pavard has wanted to move inside for Bayern Munich and really only played right-back out of necessity over the past three seasons. Now, however, Pavard could find himself as a starting center-back should Nagelsmann formally implement a 3-4-2-1 as the squad’s primary formation.

As for Mazraoui, the 24-year-old will have the unique opportunity to step into the starting lineup immediately for the Bavarians.

