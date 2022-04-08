Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 44 —Unpacking Bayern Munich’s loss to Villarreal; Why Bayern might not have needed both Ajax players; The latest on Serge Gnabry’s future; and MORE!

The week was sort of normal until Wednesday initiated a run of craziness.

Bayern Munich’s loss to Villarreal in the Champions League, followed the transfer craziness involving Robert Lewandowski and the Ajax duo of Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch really threw the latter part of the week for a loop.

We hit on all of that and more, so check out what we have on tap:

Where Bayern Munich went wrong against Villarreal and how things could get better on Tuesday.

The potential acquisitions of Mazraoui and Gravenberch and why I don’t get one of the moves.

Serge Gnabry’s negotiations and who has interest in the Germany international.

The phenom who just won’t commit to Julian Nagelsmann.

A couple of other items just for good measure.

