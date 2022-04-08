Is Pini Zahavi trying to turn Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich against each other as FC Barcelona and PSG linger?

In an interview with 90min.de, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk detailed how Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski could be on the verge of parting ways:

The rumors about a departure of Robert Lewandowski are increasingly gaining momentum. One of the biggest interested parties is currently said to be FC Barcelona, where it is known that club boss Laporta maintains a very good relationship with Lewandowski advisor Pini Zahavi. “That’s the crux of the matter,” Christian Falk expressed concern, criticizing that “FC Bayern has put itself in a bit of a bad negotiating position after Erling Haaland is felt to be off the market.”

According to Falk, Zahavi, could be trying to pit Lewandowski and Bayern Munich against each other in an effort to push the Poland international away from the Rekordmeister:

The Bayern insider confirmed that “Robert Lewandowski has waited a long time for a signal” and that it is known that the Munich team have spoken with Haaland advisor Raiola. This now plays especially into the cards of Pini Zahavi, who already practiced a similar game with David Alaba and “quite cleverly played club and player against each other.” Even then it was easy for Zahavi to give Alaba the feeling that Bayern does not necessarily want him and values other players more. “Zahavi is now playing the same game with Lewandowski, whom he is already driving a bit crazy by telling him early on that they want Haaland,” Falk explained.

It seems that FC Barcelona is the ultimate destination that Zahavi wants for Lewandowski. Per Falk, the interest from the Catalans is making Bayern Munich “nervous.” Worse, Falk says that Lewandowski is not “convinced” that Bayern Munich will go “all-in” to retain him.

Finally, Falk said that Paris Saint-Germain is another deep-pocketed club that could present an issue to Lewandowski signing an extension with Bayern Munich.