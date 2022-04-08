Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn miffed at Champions League loss, but ready to push forward

You would be hard-pressed to find many Bayern Munich fans that were happy about the squad dropping a 1-0 decision to Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Even Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn was upset with how the team looked, as he tweeted out. Kahn did not think the team looked like itself in being outplayed by the Spanish club:

Ein enttäuschender Abend in Villarreal. Gestern hat die Mannschaft alles vermissen lassen, was sie sonst so stark macht. Trotzdem haben wir noch alles in der Hand, im Rückspiel muss aber eine andere Leistung her! #WeiterImmerWeiter #MiaSanMia — Oliver Kahn (@OliverKahn) April 7, 2022

A disappointing evening in Villarreal. Yesterday the team missed everything that usually makes them so strong. We still have everything under control, but we need a different performance in the second leg! #OnwardAlwaysOnward #MiaSanMia

They key part of Kahn’s tweet is that he — much like the team probably — is already putting the loss behind him and focusing on the next set of matches, which includes a Bundesliga match against FC Augsburg before squaring off with Villarreal once more.

Surely, spirits, excitement, and optimism will rise as we get closer to Tuesday’s showdown.