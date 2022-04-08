RB Leipzig working to extend Christopher Nkunku as Bayern Munich watches from afar

RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku is one of the hottest names on the transfer market right now and Bayern Munich is rumored to have interest in the Frenchman.

Die Roten Bullen, however, will not just let walkaway that easily.

According to Sport Bild, RB Leipzig is trying to work out a deal with Nkunku to extend his contract. This new contract would include a €60 million release clause that would become active next summer (2023).

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly a big fan of Nkunku, but the club’s financial situation — even in the summer of 2023 — could still be tenuous. Right now, Nagelsmann is projected to run a 3-4-2-1 for the 2022/23 season and would have Thomas Müller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Paul Wanner, Gabriel Vidovic, and potentially Serge Gnabry (if he can work out a deal on his own contract extension).

For a future with Bayern Munich, it might be more than just a financial numbers game for Nkunku.