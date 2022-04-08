Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea, Manchester United want Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry; Bayern-Ajax battling on transfer fee for Ryan Gravenberch; Erling Haaland rejects Man City offer?; Christian Pulisic says he’s not going anywhere; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and Ajax are reportedly getting close to reaching an agreement for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, but still might have a few hurdles to clear. Per Alfredo Pedulla, Bayern Munich has upped its offer to €28 million, but Bild (via HITC) says Ajax is standing firm (at least for now) at €35 million:

According to Bild, the Netherlands international has agreed to join the Bavarian giants, who are still yet to reach a transfer fee with Ajax. As per the report, the Eredivisie side are eager to sell Gravenberch for €35m (£29m), though Bayern are some way off this valuation.

Juventus is one of the other clubs rumored to have interest in Gravenberch.

Already linked to Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea FC and Manchester United are reportedly excited about the possibility of adding Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry to their respective clubs this summer:

Serge Gnabry is reportedly ‘contemplating’ leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Liverpool among the sides interested in signing the German. The former Arsenal man is out of contract in 2023 and is valued at £63m, as per Transfermarkt. He has emerged as one of the best wingers in Europe since leaving north London for the Bundesliga in 2016. Gnabry joined Werder Bremen for £4.5m before signing for German giants Bayern Munich for £7.5m after one season in Bremen. With his future in Munich up in the air, the 26-year-old has been linked with several Premier League clubs. Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are all reportedly interested and could be on red alert with Goal reporting that Gnabry is ‘contemplating’ a transfer in the summer window.

With Juventus also part of the mix, JuveFC.com had this to say about a potential Gnabry acquisition:

Juventus has been named as one of the clubs looking to sign Bayern Munich’s attacker, Serge Gnabry. The German would be out of contract in 2023, but his present employers are struggling to get him on a new deal and that could see them offload him in the summer. Fichajes.net claims some of Europe’s top clubs want to add him to their squad and one of them is Juve. The Bianconeri continue to bolster their squad with the best players they can get and a move for him could be on the cards. Without Paulo Dybala, Juve’s attack will be significantly weakened, but they might also lose Alvaro Morata, who is only at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Atletico Madrid. Adding Gnabry to a front-three alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa will be an exciting team sheet to their fans and a frightening one to opponents.

Bayern Munich will be looking to shake off its Champions League loss to Villarreal during its Bundesliga match against FC Augsburg this weekend.

Die Fuggerstädter will not be a pushover, but Bayern Munich will be looking to get back on track and get things figured out. Here is what we have on tap for the episode:

A look at where each team is in the standings and why Bayern Munich should be taking this match seriously despite its relatively big lead in the table.

A look at two players to watch for FC Augsburg: Ricardo Pepi and Niklas Dorsch. Pepi is trying to establish himself after a winter transfer from MLS, while Dorsch is the Bayern Munich Academy’s Prodigal Son, who needed to leave to give his career a jolt — and has done just that.

An internal debate on “Rest vs. Rust” for Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann as he tries to select a starting XI. We gave our best guess as well.

A prediction on the match.

According to the latest reports, Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has rejected a proposal from Manchester City and could be favoring either Real Madrid or FC Barcelona:

Manchester City have reportedly suffered a blow in their pursuit of Erling Haaland, with reports in Spain suggesting the striker has rejected an offer from the Blues. Haaland is set to be one of the most sought-after players during this summer’s transfer window, with some of Europe’s top clubs linked with a move. With a release clause set to come into effect during the summer, the Norway international looks likely to be on the move from Borussia Dortmund. City are understood to be leading the race for his signature, with Real Madrid also touted as one of the frontrunners. Barcelona have also been linked — although the financial situation at the Nou Camp has put a potential deal in doubt.

Bayern Munich stars Lucas Hernandez and Alphonso Davies were honored by WhoScored.com with spots on its Champions League Team of the Week:

Chelsea FC and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has heard the rumors — and he can also look around the locker room and see a plethora of attacking options — but still says he has no plans of moving away from London:

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid, he said: “I’m happy here. We’ve done some great things while I’ve been here. I’m enjoying my football. I’m not worried about that (a transfer) right now. “Obviously it has been up and down this year, for sure. Not exactly where I want to be and how I want things to be right now. I’m just going to keep going and it doesn’t affect me when I come here. So I am excited to be here. When I come to the national team it is ‘How are things with Chelsea?’ and ‘What’s this’ and ‘What’s that.’ It’s tough. “Mentally it has played on me at times but I am always very excited to be on the national team and get to enjoy playing with these guys and just enjoy football in general. It is tough. I haven’t always been playing in the positions I want to play in. But I think it is a good quality to be versatile and able to play in all kinds of positions and have different strengths on the pitch. I’ve learned a lot and I’m ready to hopefully be in a spot over the next few games that I’m more comfortable in.”

After all of the speculation, Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe might be staying in France anyway:

Will Kylian Mbappé stay at PSG after all? What has long been considered virtually impossible is suddenly a big topic again. Mbabbé himself recently stated that he had not yet decided. Now a journalist even claims that the Frenchman will definitely extend his contract with Paris. “Nobody will believe me, but it will be announced in May and he will stay,” says RMC Sport ‘s Daniele Riolo , who was also the first to announce Messi’s upcoming deal with PSG. Is he right?

Mbappe has been linked to both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich succumbed to a surprise defeat to Villarreal CF in a game which honestly could’ve seen the tie decided then and there. Julian Nagelsmann was out-coached and his players were out-played as the Spaniards ran rampant over a Bavarian side who looked decidedly second best. Lots of things to think about for the fanbase, the media, the players, and especially the coach. We did not expect this to happen.

Here are our talking points from the game: