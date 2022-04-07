Report: Bayern Munich nearing closure on deal for Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch

With the news that Bayern Munich might have secured a deal with Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui, the immediate thoughts for some Bayern Munich fans pushed over to Mazraoui’s teammate, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports that Gravenberch has also reached an agreement with Bayern Munich on personal terms, but transfer fees between the two clubs are the hold-up. Bayern Munich has raised its offer to Ajax from €25 million to €28 million:

Gravenberch had been followed for a long time by Juve, but then Bayern took the field in a decisive way, reaching an agreement for a five-year contract of €4.3 million (Ed. Note: net) per season plus bonuses. And we are just a step away from Ajax: Bayern has raised the proposal from €25 to €28 million, they are considering bonuses but there are no hiccups, the last details before signing. Gravenberch has completely embraced the Bayern project after being open to Juve, but the Germans were in a hurry and wasted no time going straight to the agreements.

As we know, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the meeting between Mino Raiola and the Bayern Munich brass that took place in Monaco earlier today:

Bayern board had a direct meeting today in Monaco with Mino Raiola. Bayern are closing on both Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui as new signings for next season #FCBayern



Final details to be discussed in the coming days but both players are really close to join Bayern. pic.twitter.com/KdbajOmXbT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 7, 2022

If true on Mazraoui and Gravenberch, it would be a rare double signing of Mino Raiola with Bayern Munich. At this point, Gravenberch would appear to be a depth option in the central midfield for Bayern Munich.