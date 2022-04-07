 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Bayern Munich nearing closure on deal for Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch

Two-fer Thursday? Bayern Munich landing two Ajax stars?

By CSmith1919
EURO U21 2023 qualifier - Group E”The Netherlands U21 v Switserland U21” Photo by ANP via Getty Images

With the news that Bayern Munich might have secured a deal with Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui, the immediate thoughts for some Bayern Munich fans pushed over to Mazraoui’s teammate, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports that Gravenberch has also reached an agreement with Bayern Munich on personal terms, but transfer fees between the two clubs are the hold-up. Bayern Munich has raised its offer to Ajax from €25 million to €28 million:

Gravenberch had been followed for a long time by Juve, but then Bayern took the field in a decisive way, reaching an agreement for a five-year contract of €4.3 million (Ed. Note: net) per season plus bonuses.

And we are just a step away from Ajax: Bayern has raised the proposal from €25 to €28 million, they are considering bonuses but there are no hiccups, the last details before signing. Gravenberch has completely embraced the Bayern project after being open to Juve, but the Germans were in a hurry and wasted no time going straight to the agreements.

As we know, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the meeting between Mino Raiola and the Bayern Munich brass that took place in Monaco earlier today:

If true on Mazraoui and Gravenberch, it would be a rare double signing of Mino Raiola with Bayern Munich. At this point, Gravenberch would appear to be a depth option in the central midfield for Bayern Munich.

