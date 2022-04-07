Report: Bayern Munich outduels FC Barcelona, reaches agreement with Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Bayern Munich has shrugged off competition from FC Barcelona to ink Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui to a deal.

In his report, Pedulla states that Mazraoui will earn approximately €8 million per season on a multi-year deal. That would net Mazraoui roughly €4 million per season:

Bayern always plays in advance and has practically closed two deals. Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch, both from Ajax: the 1997 Moroccan-born right-back for free; the midfielder expiring in 2023 after a negotiation that is now at the details. For Mazraoui, long followed by Barcelona, there is a total agreement, we can give you the details: 4 million per season plus bonuses for a multi-year commitment. The back story is that Barcelona had taken the lead for a few weeks, but then Bayern has raised its offer definitively beating the competition.

If true, Mazraoui would fill a key void in Bayern Munich’s squad for next season at right-back/right wing-back.