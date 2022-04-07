Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich will be looking to shake off its Champions League loss to Villarreal during its Bundesliga match against FC Augsburg this weekend.

Die Fuggerstädter will not be a pushover, but Bayern Munich will be looking to get back on track and get things figured out. Here is what we have on tap for the episode:

A look at where each team is in the standings and why Bayern Munich should be taking this match seriously despite its relatively big lead in the table.

A look at two players to watch for FC Augsburg: Ricardo Pepi and Niklas Dorsch. Pepi is trying to establish himself after a winter transfer from MLS, while Dorsch is the Bayern Munich Academy’s Prodigal Son, who needed to leave to give his career a jolt — and has done just that.

An internal debate on “Rest vs. Rust” for Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann as he tries to select a starting XI. We gave our best guess as well.

A prediction on the match.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

