Villarreal revels in stunning victory over Bayern Munich

There may have been people who expected Villarreal to take down Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but there were probably not many who predicted the home side would thoroughly decimate the Bavarians.

It took a near perfect effort to make that happen according to Villarreal’s architect for the victory.

“My team was practically perfect tonight. We need to take another step forward next week, we need to demand more from ourselves in trying to eliminate them,” Villarreal manager Unai Emery told UEFA.com. “It’s all part of the experience that we had a goal ruled out, that Bayern created some chances, that we missed some opportunities. But I’m content with what I saw. What we need is to take this kind of attitude, this level and exceed it again next week.”

Goal scorer Arnaut Danjuma was equally ecstatic.

”Champions League nights are incomparable. We can still be so much better than we’ve shown today. Then again, if you win 1-0 against Bayern and can still improve, that’s a positive. Unai is a tactical mastermind. We’re confident in him and he’s confident in us – it goes hand in hand,” Danjuma said.

One of the other heroes for Villarreal was midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who knew his squad would be ready to battle.

“Villarreal are a hungry team. Even against one of the best teams in the world, even though we are humble, we produced a tremendous performance and, frankly, the scoreline should have been bigger in our favor,” Lo Celso said.