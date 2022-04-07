Bayern Munich reacts to hapless Champions League defeat to Villarreal

Bayern Munich was unequivocally dismantled by Villarreal in a 1-0 Champions League defeat where nothing went right and even the team felt lucky to have walked away with only a one goal deficit on aggregate.

“We didn’t play well today in all areas. The fact that it’s only 0-1 gives us confidence for the second leg. We will show a different face next week,” Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann told UEFA.com.

For Thomas Müller, the focus immediately shifted to trying to figure out a way to win the next match.

“We have a home game next week, we’re down 0-1. It’s halfway through the tie. We’re going to pull ourselves together now and make sure we win the Bundesliga game at the weekend and then it’s Tuesday. We know what we have to do,” Müller remarked.

For Joshua Kimmich, it was frustrating that his squad could not do much of anything positive on the night.

“I don’t think we played against an overpowering opponent today, but we still made them strong. We knew they had their qualities and they brought them onto the pitch — we couldn’t show our quality at all,” said Kimmich. “The only good thing is that we have one game left and we know that. I am sure that we will show a different face in Munich.”