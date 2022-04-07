Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Rant — Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich (Champions League QF)

Bayern Munich succumbed to a surprise defeat to Villarreal CF in a game which honestly could’ve seen the tie decided then and there. Julian Nagelsmann was out-coached and his players were out-played as the Spaniards ran rampant over a Bavarian side who looked decidedly second best. Lots of things to think about for the fanbase, the media, the players, and especially the coach. We did not expect this to happen.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Did Julian Nagelsmann get the lineup wrong? Should Alphonso Davies have started? What about Goretzka and Gnabry?

Goal breakdown — what happened during the goal we conceded and who is at fault for it?

The problems with Bayern Munich’s record-breaking offense.

Why is Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller so isolated?

Problems linking defense and offense.

Why subbing off Thomas Muller is a symptom of what is wrong with Bayern’s attacking gameplan.

How should we set up to win the game at the Allianz Arena?

Who deserves the majority of the blame for this defeat — the players or the coach?

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

