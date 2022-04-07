Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann eyes two dream acquisitions

One thing that you can say about Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is that he aims high.

During a recent interview with Amazon Prime (as captured by Bild and @iMiaSanMia), Nagelsmann was asked about what players he would like to have on his squad. The 34-year-old did not have to think too long about who that might be: Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

“Mbappé is certainly not a bad shout for any team. I also think Frenkie de Jong is a very good player. But they both go beyond the limits of our financial possibilities,” Nagelsmann said.

Therein lies the rub.

Nagelsmann might like Mbappe and Nagelsmann a lot, but the financial viability of those kinds of moves just is not on the radar for Bayern Munich these days. Mbappe is essentially unattainable for most teams in the world, while De Jong was actually linked to Bayern Munich just a few months ago.

While FC Barcelona has a number of up-and-coming midfielders that could make De Jong expendable, it is safe to say that he would still cost truckloads of euros and that Bayern Munich is already developing a bit of a new age logjam in the central midfield.

Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are entrenched as starters, with Jamal Musiala pushing his way into the conversation for getting more playing time every time he takes the pitch. Moreover, the Rekordmeister has been closely linked to Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.