Match awards from Bayern Munich’s pathetic loss to Villarreal in the Champions League

In one of the worst performances of the season so far, Bayern Munich slumped to a 0-1 defeat to Villarreal. It was always going to be a struggle, but Bayern had enough quality on paper to win. Julian Nagelsmann, however, made an absolute disgrace out of his team today. Let’s see who stood out, if anyone did.

Jersey Swap: Villarreal

Let’s face it, Villarreal were deserved winners. Bayern did not create a single meaningful chance all game, and they completely played into their opponents’ hands. Unai Emery set his team up very well, and every second of his plan went accordingly. Yes, Nagelsmann’s Bayern was horrific, but, with all due respect, it’s still a very rare sight to see a team of Villarreal’s caliber beat not one, but TWO European giants in the Champions League. They might even give Liverpool a hard chance once they go through.

Der Kaiser: Lucas Hernandez

Lucas was more or less the only good player on the pitch. A lot of his tackles saved Bayern’s bottoms and ensured that they would remain in the tie, not that they deserve it. He was the main reason Bayern’s high line survived Villarreal’s multiple counterattacks, and he once again proved that he is Bayern’s best defender of the bunch. With important games in the Bundesliga coming up, especially against Dortmund in two and a half weeks, Lucas will need to be on his toes if Bayern want any chance of lifting the Meisterschale.

Der Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

Don’t get the impression that Kimmich was any good today, he wasn’t. His passes were horrendous and his crossing was even worse. It’s like he was trying to serves up easy “catch balls” for the opposing goalkeeper. Pathetic. He only gets this award because he ran a lot more than his other counterparts, or so it seemed to me. Jamal Musiala wasn’t horrible, but he was responsible for Villarreal’s only goal. Mistakes like that don’t go unpunished, especially not in the Champions League.

Der Bomber: Kingsley Coman

Again, Coman isn’t here because he was any good. His crosses were even worse than Kimmich’s, and his dribbling was…shameful, to say the least. But his attacking partners were even worse, if that’s possible. Coman was more active than them, that’s pretty much his saving grace. If I’m being honest, no one in attack deserves an award today. Villarreal’s defense did a great job of nullifying them, so good on them I guess.

Meister of the Match: Julian Nagelsmann

Yes, I’m being sarcastic. Nagelsmann was thoroughly outcoached by Unai Emery today, and he didn’t have anything up his sleeve to turn the tie around. The question arises now: is Julian Nagelsmann good enough for Bayern? Yes, Villarreal are a very good team managed by a good coach, but Bayern should not be getting knocked out by them. Nagelsmann was brought in to take over from Hansi Flick’s rein of glory, yet he’s done nothing to do so. While Bayern are in pole position to win the Bundesliga, even that’s not over yet. Bayern are out of the Pokal, and are ninety minutes away from a humiliating Champions League exit. His team has been a shadow of Flick’s, and even a tenth consecutive Bundesliga win this season would do little to silence any doubters. Should he fail to come back from this, a sacking would seem not too unreasonable. At least win the Bundesliga before you go, will you Jules? Thanks.