Villarreal’s Giovani Lo Celso expecting heavyweight battle with Bayern Munich

Giovani Lo Celso’s loan from Tottenham Hotspur to Villarreal has set him up nicely to experience the latter stages of Champions League football.

Later today, Lo Celso will take the pitch against Bayern Munich and the 25-year-old thinks this will be a heavyweight battle where his side might be able to exploit some of the Rekordmeister’s weaknesses.

“It’s 180 minutes, two great teams that play well and have great players. It’s true that they are favorites by history, but that does not mean that we are not going to fight them until the last minute and that we can eliminate them,” Lo Celso told AS (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “If we are here it’s because of what we have shown on the pitch and because of the quality of this team. We are a team that can control the games and is very difficult to beat. So that’s the way to approach the game and believe in our chances. They have a lot of potential up front, many dangerous attacking players. They attack with numbers — but if they have a lot of players up front, they will leave spaces behind, so that’s where we should take advantage.”

Playing at home, Villarreal will be poised and ready for the Bavarians, but whether or not the Spanish side can exploit some of the German club’s perceived deficiencies remains to be seen.