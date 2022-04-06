Bayern Munich having further talks with Serge Gnabry’s reps over contract negotiations

Bayern Munich dished out a lot of money to give out to Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman to keep them well paid and happy in Munich. Now, Serge Gnabry wants the same treatment and is asking for more than €15m/year. Unfortunately for Gnabry, Bayern do not share that same mindset.

Bayern Munich paid both Sane and Coman over €15m/year and Gnabry contributes far more goals than Kingsley Coman. Is it not fair to give Gnabry the same amount? Well, the club sees Gnabry as the third option and you can’t argue about the inconsistencies with Gnabry.

Bayern will hold further talks with Serge Gnabry's representatives within the next 2 weeks. The player wants a significant pay rise to more than €15m/year. Both sides are still far apart. The club will observe Gnabry's performances closely during the important games [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/kQNNr4Snfs — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 5, 2022

BFW Analysis

Bayern will hold further talks with Gnabry’s representatives within the next two weeks but clearly the sides are still far apart. Sport Bild reported that the club will closely observe Gnabry’s performances during the important games to determine what he is really worth. Knowing Gnabry, I have a feeling he will come up in those big games.

I don’t think it’s unreasonable for Gnabry to ask for this much money when the club already gave Coman the same amount, there is clearly a wage structure problem and it is upsetting players. But if Bayern can’t sign Gnabry, they’ll have to sell him this summer.