 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The one that got away: Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has been rejected twice by Hoffenheim youngster

Nagelsmann hasn’t been shy about wanting Hoffenheim’s Tom Bischof and has tried to sign him at Leipzig and Bayern.

By LKChuggz
/ new
UEFA Under-21 Championship Qualifiers - Germany v Scotland Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is known for being a very charismatic person, who connects well with his players and is able to help draw in players to his club. However, reports have surfaced this week that Tom Bischof from Hoffenheim is one player that Nagelsmann wasn’t able to persuade with his charm.

According to Sport Bild (as reported by Twitter page @iMianSanMia), before signing on as FC Bayern manager last year, Nagelsmann called Bischof and told him that he would be going to Bayern and that he wanted Bischof to come with him. Nagelsmann also infomed Bayern of this wish.

However, Bischof declined Nagelsmann’s invitation to going him in Munich. Instead, Bischof decided to not only stay in Sinsheim, but also to extend through 2025 with Hoffenheim.

Bischof is only 16-years-old and has only one Bundesliga appearance for Hoffenheim’s senior team. Nagelsmann must see something in the youngster, though, as this is the second time that Bischof has turned Nagelsmann down. Nagelsmann also wanted him in Leipzig — and even had a meeting with him — but was also turned down back then.

At 16, Bischof still has a long career ahead of him. Who knows, maybe one day Nagelsmann will get his guy.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...